USDK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $176.28 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and $176.28 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00463290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.44 or 0.00745204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.