USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $6.12 Million

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 130.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $167.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 459.5% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.00 or 0.00915556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.60 or 0.00351709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001061 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012770 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars.

