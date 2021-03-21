Utrust Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $262.53 million and $15.14 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.00641750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.