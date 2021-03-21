Vai Trading Down 1.1% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Vai has a total market capitalization of $144.84 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.06 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00138477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.05 or 0.00749457 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 160,868,235 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

