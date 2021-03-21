Validity (VAL) Price Up 59% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Validity has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00005966 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00459670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00064423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00139566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00703188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,262,133 coins and its circulating supply is 4,239,978 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

