Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,575. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $26.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

