Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.43. 749,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,034. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

