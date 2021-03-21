Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ventas by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 157,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

Ventas stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

