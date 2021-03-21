Venus (XVS) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Venus has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $43.26 or 0.00075410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $389.98 million and approximately $39.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.68 or 0.99968560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00036086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,015,391 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.