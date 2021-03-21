Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

VNE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,418. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veoneer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veoneer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veoneer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

