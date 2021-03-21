Verasity Market Cap Reaches $61.87 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $61.87 million and $21.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00153242 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.