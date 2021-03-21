VeriCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,464.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $4,464.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,321.78 or 1.00024700 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00035351 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011935 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00074664 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003385 BTC.
VeriCoin Profile
Buying and Selling VeriCoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars.
