VeriCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,464.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $4,464.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,321.78 or 1.00024700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00074664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003385 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,539,638 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

