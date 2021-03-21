Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,124 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Apple accounts for 0.2% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

