Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Verizon Communications worth $2,251,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 124,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,055,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,248,008. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

