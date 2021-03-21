Veros (VRS) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 97.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Veros has a total market cap of $184,123.26 and $2.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veros has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Veros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00051396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.50 or 0.00650484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros (VRS) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

