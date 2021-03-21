VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,982.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $44.72 million and $11,982.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00459643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00064339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00695867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,312,921 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

