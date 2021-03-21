Vesper Price Hits $49.54 on Major Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Vesper has a market capitalization of $97.13 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $49.54 or 0.00085988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00460371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00140646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00714023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,960,684 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

