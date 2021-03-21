Viacoin Trading Up 6.6% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and $2.68 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.39 or 0.00341612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,667 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

