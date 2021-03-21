Vid (VI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Vid has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $44,500.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00642149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Vid

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,743,422 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

