VideoCoin (VID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.09 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. VideoCoin has a market cap of $87.79 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 136.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,602,872 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.