VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Reaches $1.15 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $57.00 million and $7.18 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.00647485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024425 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

