Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0652 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $467,176.83 and approximately $3,500.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 355% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

