VIDY Price Hits $0.0022 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $20.05 million and $8.70 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00646547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024337 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

