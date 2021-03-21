Vidya Price Tops $0.14 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.69 or 0.00464183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00063793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00139395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00055622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.67 or 0.00734210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00074634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,068,135 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

