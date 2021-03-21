Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Position Raised by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

VSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.