Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group comprises about 1.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.78% of Vishay Precision Group worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,813,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,307,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VPG traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $432.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

