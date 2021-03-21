Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,273 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.19% of Vital Farms worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $20,791,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

