Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.64% of Vital Farms worth $26,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 685,493 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,578,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,942,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 422,105 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

