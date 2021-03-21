Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.76% of Vital Farms worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,578,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vital Farms by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 685,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,015,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

VITL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

