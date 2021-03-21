VNT Chain (VNT) Trading 56.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $188,013.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00050968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00644821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023533 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

