VouchForMe (IPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,081.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. VouchForMe has a market cap of $1.10 million and $3,081.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 143.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,662,820 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

