Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.89.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $172,711,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $53,643,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,163,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $77.84 and a 12 month high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

