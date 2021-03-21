W Green Pay (WGP) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $121,533.22 and approximately $41,291.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

