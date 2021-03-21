Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $212.08 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $212.08 million and $10.68 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00237800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.20 or 0.03524170 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

