Waves 1-Day Volume Tops $74.61 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Waves has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $74.61 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $10.02 or 0.00017497 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006839 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,634,136 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

