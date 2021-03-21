Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $234,153.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.00460520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00140300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00058179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.04 or 0.00703240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00073641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

