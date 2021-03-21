WaykiChain (WICC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.46 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $84.42 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

