WazirX 1-Day Volume Tops $10.19 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $123.98 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00459508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00702756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

