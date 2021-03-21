WeBlock (WON) Price Tops $0.0203

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. WeBlock has a market capitalization of $91,336.09 and approximately $10,337.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeBlock has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One WeBlock token can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00460683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00692430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

WeBlock Token Profile

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. WeBlock’s official website is www.weblock.vip . WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock

Buying and Selling WeBlock

