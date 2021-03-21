Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.44.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Weibo by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.