Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Weibo alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Weibo by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.