Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 16,007 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of Kontoor Brands worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:KTB opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

