Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 27,463 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 113,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.