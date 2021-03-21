Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires Shares of 755,541 Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 755,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of NEBCU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

