Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 524,554 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.16% of SM Energy worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in SM Energy by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

