Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 92,464 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $10,311,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $5,332,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

