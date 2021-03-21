Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 421,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 139.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of MDRX opened at $15.46 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

