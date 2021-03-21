Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,266 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of AEL opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

