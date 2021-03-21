Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,018.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 788,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 718,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

