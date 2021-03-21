Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.94% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $138.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.65. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $148.66.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

