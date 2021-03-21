Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 36.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

